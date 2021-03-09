Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi RBirla invited to conduct session on Women’s Day

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel while addressing the session on the occasion of International Women’s Day expressed concern over the rising incidents of crime against women, and invited Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla to conduct the House proceedings to honour the role of women in the society.

“While women are achieving tremendous feats in every section of the society, their safety is a big concern for all of us. Crime against women are on the rise and not a day passes without one hearing about such incidents,” said Speaker Goel while addressing the House on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Birla, who is an MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party, chaired the session of the House during which the economic survey and outcome budget were tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.“Not only strict law but we also need to change the mindset of people towards women. On this occasion I want Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla to conduct the session of the House,” added Goel.

However, former leader of the opposition and BJP MLA Vijendra Gupta raised the issue of the Delhi Cabinet not having any woman ministers. “The ruling party is just pretending to be serious about its duty towards giving respect to women in the party. AAP has not included any woman in the Cabinet,” said Gupta.