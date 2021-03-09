Not much to boast about water supply performance in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There is not much developmental work to be observed in the water supply department which majorly includes Delhi Jal Board for the past one year. In his Outcome Budget speech, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Monday mostly focussed on health and education but there was hardly any mention of performance by the DJB.

Among the highlighted works by the DJB was setting water pipelines in 1,571 unauthorised colonies up to December 2020 to reduce the number of water tankers for supply of water and 4,743 km water pipelines being laid in unauthorised colonies. A total of 2,667.05 km length of old/defective pipelines have been replaced up to December 2020 resulting in saving 3 MGD of water. The scheme to give free lifeline water of 20kl per month has been continued in 2020-21 and a subsidy at Rs .44 crore per month has been provided to around 6.58 lakh consumers. It also noted that about 93% households of Delhi now have access to piped water supply and DJB has increased sewage treatment capacity of 597 MGD as on March 31, 2020.