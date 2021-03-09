Outcome Budget lists out Delhi’s battle against Covid-19 pandemic

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The outcome budget presented by the Delhi government on Monday highlighted its efforts to combat the pandemic, which crippled both the government and common people alike Explaining the steps taken by the state government, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Covid testing in the national capital has been highest in the country. He further said the Delhi government has 1,463 ventilators available for handling Covid-19 patients. More than 6,000 patients used these ventilators along with ICUs, BIPAPs and Oxygen arrangements to tackle the heightened level of symptoms.

“To tackle the asymmetry of information and to reduce patient fatigue of physically searching for hospital beds, the government introduced a simple mobile application to provide real-time account of the availability of beds and ventilators in healthcare facilities. In doing so, the Delhi government became the first in the country to launch a dedicated ‘Delhi Corona App’,” he added.Apart from focusing on Covid-19, the economic survey on health stated that the state government is implementing a four-tier health care infrastructure model having Mohalla Clinics and polyclinics at tier-1 and tier-2 levels for providing primary and secondary health care services.

At present, the state government is providing primary health care services through its 995 dispensaries and other clinics.The government is planning to add around 14,000 new beds by way of completion of ongoing and new projects and remodelling or expansion of existing hospitals. Also, per capita expenditure on health in Delhi has increased from Rs 1,996 in 2014-15 to Rs 3,029 in 2019-20.