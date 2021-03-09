STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Outcome Budget lists out Delhi’s battle against Covid-19 pandemic

Deputy CM Sisodia highlights high number of tests, corona app and new medical facilities.

Published: 09th March 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

A Covid Quarantine Centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The outcome budget presented by the Delhi government on Monday highlighted its efforts to combat the pandemic, which crippled both the government and common people alike Explaining the steps taken by the state government, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Covid testing in the national capital has been highest in the country.  He further said the Delhi government has 1,463 ventilators available for handling Covid-19 patients. More than 6,000 patients used these ventilators along with ICUs, BIPAPs and Oxygen arrangements to tackle the heightened level of symptoms.

“To tackle the asymmetry of information and to reduce patient fatigue of physically searching for hospital beds, the government introduced a simple mobile application to provide real-time account of the availability of beds and ventilators in healthcare facilities. In doing so, the Delhi government became the first in the country to launch a dedicated ‘Delhi Corona App’,” he added.Apart from focusing on Covid-19, the economic survey on health stated that the state government is implementing a four-tier health care infrastructure model having Mohalla Clinics and polyclinics at tier-1 and tier-2 levels for providing primary and secondary health care services.

At present, the state government is providing primary health care services through its 995 dispensaries and other clinics.The government is planning to add around 14,000 new beds by way of completion of ongoing and new projects and remodelling or expansion of existing hospitals. Also, per capita expenditure on health in Delhi has increased from Rs 1,996 in 2014-15 to Rs 3,029 in 2019-20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Outcome budget Delhi Assembly
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp