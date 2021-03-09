STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The heart of the matter

Breathing techniques like Brhamari Pranayam, mudras like Hradaya Mudra, and Superpower meditation help keep the heart healthy.

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

While traditional risk factors for heart disease (high cholesterol, high blood pressure and obesity) affect both women and men, some additional factors play a significant role in heart health of women. And it’s not just due to women paying less attention to themselves or not getting the required medication, but also because of basic differences in their physiology as compared to men that puts them at risk of heart diseases. The cases have risen over the last two decades, say doctors.

“In 2000, I used to get two-three cases of women patients a month, but now I get one every second day,” says cardiologist Dr Amit Bhushan Sharma, Paras Hospital, Gurugram. “There has been a rise of 30-40 per cent in women reporting heart attacks today as compared to 20 years ago,” agrees cardiologist Dr Abhishek Singh, Columbia Asia Hospital, Ghaziabad. The main reasons: changed social values and more women indulging in smoking and drinking.“While a sedentary lifestyle and inflammatory diseases (like rheumatoid arthritis) are an equal risk factor for both genders, conditions like diabetes and depression put a woman more at risk,” says Dr Ramakanta Panda, MD, Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai.

Reasons

A menstruating woman enjoys natural protection (read hormone oestrogen) against heart diseases, which she loses after menopause, and this exponentially increases her risk of having a heart attack. After 55, women face double the risk of heart attack than men, say doctors.“Alcohol and smoking cause more harm in women because they have lesser amounts of enzymes that metabolise alcohol in the liver. Also, women lead a stressful life, and mental stress is a major reason for heart attack,” says Dr Singh. Agrees Dr Sharma. “Women have low tolerance for smoking, so women smokers may suddenly develop blockages not just in heart but lungs as well,” he says.

Younger women who smoke or consume oral contraceptive pills are also at risk as for them the hormonal protection is not good enough. Further, the way a heart attack happens in women is different. While men have acute chest pain, women don’t. The symptoms in women include shortness of breath, acidity, discomfort in neck, jaw, shoulder, upper back or abdomen, pain in arms, nausea, vomiting, sweating, indigestion, fatigue, which women attribute to poor eating habits, but not with the heart.“Breathlessness is generally associated with asthma, but a woman over 55 reporting it indicates heart problem,” says Dr Sharma adding two other independent risk factors in women are Hypothyroid and PCOD.

Diet Counts

Nutritionists vouch that alterations in diet can keep the heart healthy. “Include avocados, mushrooms, pineapple and berries in daily diet,” says Shikha Mahajan, Holistic Nutritionist, Diet Podium, adding probiotics and high-fibre foods help reduce stress and anxiety, thus aiding heart health.Founder of Fat to Slim Group, Shikha A Sharma, says all ingredients to keep heart healthy are present in the kitchen. “2020 proved that if we follow nature and eat what it gives us, we can remain disease-free,” she says.Having a green chilli with lunch and dinner, consuming half-a-spoon black mustard seeds or two garlic cloves or four-five tulsi leaves with water early in the morning are good for the heart, she shares.

Yoga Helps

Yoga is a holistic wellness tool that promotes physical, mental and spiritual health. “The therapeutic flow of Chandra Namaskar comprising 28 counts for a complete cycle with 14 steps on each side is best for heart’s health,” says yoga grandmaster Akshar, adding yogasanas should be performed after proper warm-up. “Sukshma Vyayam before asanas prepare your body for these poses. Postures beneficial for the heart include Vajraasan, Savitriaasan, Chakraasana, Dhanurasana, and Paschimottanasana,” he adds.Breathing techniques like Brhamari Pranayam, mudras like Hradaya Mudra, and Superpower meditation help keep the heart healthy.

Side Trivia

Some of the things you should do to slow down the heart rate till you reach a hospital when you experience shortness of breath is apply pressure on the eyeballs, do a gentle carotid massage, splash water on the face, cough vigorously, and strain while passing stools.

