STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Virtual learning passes with flying colours

A total of 8,248 new students have been enrolled in 2020-21 under 12 sponsored colleges of Delhi University fully funded by Delhi government. 

Published: 09th March 2021 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

online classes, teachers, digital classroom

A teacher taking an online class for school students (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite shifting the classrooms from school to homes owing to the pandemic, Delhi schools have conducted educational activities for children for a total of 229 days in this session, claimed the AAP government in its Outcome Budget. A session is usually for 220 days.

“We started semi-online classes from July. Children from KG to Class 10 were sent worksheets over WhatsApp, and for those who did not have smartphones, the option of their parents taking printouts from schools was made available,” said Education Minister Manish Sisodia. 

About 98% of the children have received worksheets on WhatsApp or in print form and 83% of them have given them back to their teachers by completing the activity given therein. Along with this, 89 to 98% of children have attended online classes conducted for twelve subjects of classes 11 and 12,” Sisodia said. 
Out of 1.64 lakh Class 12 students, about 1.09 lakh attended one-on-one counselling.

In 2019-20, at 12th level, govt schools recorded a pass percentage of 97.92% and of 82.61% at 10th level.  
A total of 8,248 new students have been enrolled in 2020-21 under 12 sponsored colleges of Delhi University fully funded by Delhi government. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Online classes Delhi outcome budget
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp