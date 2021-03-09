Virtual learning passes with flying colours

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite shifting the classrooms from school to homes owing to the pandemic, Delhi schools have conducted educational activities for children for a total of 229 days in this session, claimed the AAP government in its Outcome Budget. A session is usually for 220 days.

“We started semi-online classes from July. Children from KG to Class 10 were sent worksheets over WhatsApp, and for those who did not have smartphones, the option of their parents taking printouts from schools was made available,” said Education Minister Manish Sisodia.

About 98% of the children have received worksheets on WhatsApp or in print form and 83% of them have given them back to their teachers by completing the activity given therein. Along with this, 89 to 98% of children have attended online classes conducted for twelve subjects of classes 11 and 12,” Sisodia said.

Out of 1.64 lakh Class 12 students, about 1.09 lakh attended one-on-one counselling.

In 2019-20, at 12th level, govt schools recorded a pass percentage of 97.92% and of 82.61% at 10th level.

A total of 8,248 new students have been enrolled in 2020-21 under 12 sponsored colleges of Delhi University fully funded by Delhi government.