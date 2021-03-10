10% cut in funds for civic bodies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has allocated Rs 6,172 crore to the civic bodies for the year 2021-22 as against Rs 6,828 crore a year ago, recording a decrease of 10 per cent. Finance Minister Manish Sisodia said the support included Rs 2,298 crore as tied fund for implementation of schemes, programmes and projects planned by the government and Rs 2,069 crore as Basic Tax Assignment.

Moreover, Rs 1,805 crore would be provided to local bodies as share in stamps and registration fee and one-time parking fee. In 2020-21, the AAP government had allocated Rs 2,724 for development projects, Rs 2,299 crore as share in tax collection and Rs 1,805 crore as share in stamps and registration fee and one-time parking charges.

Mayor of North MCD Jai Prakash said it was ‘factless’ and ‘far from reality’. “Due to this attitude of the Delhi government, the corporation is cannot do development work and pay salaries on time. This year’s budget is a political budget. They have deducted the budget of corporations deliberately so that they doesn’t do development work,” he alleged.

Prakash added the government had allocated Rs 6930 crore for the corporation in 2018-19, Rs 6380 crore in 2019-20, Rs 6828 crore in 2020-21. While inflation is increasing, the AAP government is continuously cutting our budget. he said.