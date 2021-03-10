Two new schemes to promote Delhi as tourism & culture hub

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming to promote the national capital as a tourism and culture hub, the Budget announced two schemes Delhi Heritage Promotion and Delhi Tourism Circuit. The Budget also proposed an allocation of Rs 521 crore for the implementation of schemes, to boost tourism and art s and cultural activities.

Deputy CM Sisodia said that to ensure the safety of women at tourist spots, close circuit television (CCTV) cameras would be installed at entry points of all tourist spots. Further, security guards in uniform would be deployed at all tourist spots of Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation and the facility of mobile vans will also be provided at various sites.

“To brand Delhi as a tourist destination, a scheme was proposed last year, which could not be implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic. This scheme will be implemented this year. A new scheme has been proposed to ensure the safety of women at tourist spots.

This includes measures such as the installation of CCTV cameras at entry points of all tourist spots,” said Sisodia. For various tourism promotion projects, an allocation of Rs 5 crore has been proposed in the Budget.