In the 90s, guitarist and singersongwriter Hitesh Rikki Madan created ripples in student circles of Delhi-NCR with his band Canzona, followed by a 14-year-old stint with indi-pop biggie Euphoria and then crossed new boundaries as a frontman for his rock band Eka.

During the lockdown, the 42-year-old branched out as a solo artist, and recently launched his third single titled Gal Sunn Zara. A mellow intro on the Ukulele, with a lilting melody, this song builds up to a high-energy track with drums, distortion guitars, riffs and solos matching the mood of the storytelling in the music video.

Excerpts from an interview:

Tell us something about your journey from being a kid till here.

My childhood days in Rajouri Garden were all about music, starting right at home. My 10- year elder brother was progressing well in classical guitar. I started out as part of the school choir and quickly moved to picking up the guitar and becoming a part of the Mount St. Mary’s School band. By the time I was in college, I had formed my own band called Canzona with schoolmates, winning competitions across the country, and later I went on to perform worldwide with Euphoria. Then the pandemic happened, and while being homebound, I toiled on my solo debut album.

What is Gal Sunn Zara about?

It talks about the desire to be heard in relationships, to be able to express and be willing to listen. It’s my first attempt at writing and singing a song in Punjabi, something I had always wanted to do. This sixminute song goes through an emotional ride which I was able to express sonically through a wide range of sounds using different variants of the guitar including electric, acoustic, bass, and the ukulele.

Did you face any difficulties in recording it?

I recorded the song at my own, ARIA The Studio. While I had a basic scratch ready with me just before the lockdown was enforced, the final recording process timelines were completely thrown out of gear because I was unable to meet the coll aborat o r s and finish recording the song due to Covid-19. But all the mixing-mastering and postproduction of the video was done remotely, without difficulty. Gal Sunn Zara features Kunal Netrapal on the drums, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya on the vocals and Anindo Bose on the keys.

How has been the past one year for you?

We had to close ARIA in March 2020, and only around May is when we managed to move operations entirely online. It did serve us a blow with student numbers dropping, but the silver lining was that online classes meant we could enrol students from across the globe. But, I found myself working harder than before! My sons and I staged Balcony Concerts for which the kids had to be taught about 50 songs. I worked on lockdown related parodies and performed for online events and social media, apart from some collaborations. The biggest highs were releasing Vande India in October 2020, Break ke Baad in January 2021 and Gal Sunn Zara, most recently.

How’s the Indi-pop music scene in Delhi?

Quite a few bands/artistes are releasing great content. And because Delhi is still away from Boll y w o o d music-industry, it has much more to offer than Mumbai where most of the artistes are busy with commissioned work. In fact, there are a lot of opportunities for live gigs.