Big projects in offing to decongest Delhi roads

The government has prepared and submitted the proposal to UTTIPEC for its approval, said Finance Minister Manish Sisodia in his budget speech. 

Published: 10th March 2021 04:12 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government on Tuesday announced new road infrastructure projects including the ambitious development of East-West Corridor, North-South Corridor and another corridor connecting Signature Bridge to the Sarai Kale Khan. The government has prepared and submitted the proposal to UTTIPEC for its approval, said Finance Minister Manish Sisodia in his budget speech. 

The government has also announced five new projects—the integrated transit corridor between Punjabi Bagh flyover and Raja garden, integrated transit corridor between Jwala Heri Market Red Light to Jwalapuri  Red Light, a scheme for decongestion of Mukarba Chowk, decongestion of Main Burari Road Junction on Parallel Road at Burari Delhi and construction of ROB/RUB  on Railway crossing on Khera Khurd Road.

All preparations have been made to beautify 500-kilometre roads on standards of European roads, said Sisodia. The streetscaping and beautification work will be carried out from this year onwards. An amount of `500 crore has been allocated for this project. 

Currently, the Public Works Department (PWD) is redeveloping and beautifying the seven most congested stretches of the city on a trial basis. "A number of projects are slated to be completed in 2021-22. The construction of the underpass at Ashram Chowk for a cost of Rs 35 crore will be completed by June," said Sisodia. He also allocated Rs 50 crore for the extension of Ashram Flyover to DND to be completed by December.

PWD Minister Satyendar Jain said, "The PWD has always proven its efficiency and effectiveness in giving Delhi a makeover. With 73% achievement rate, it has delivered projects before time within the allocated funds.” “The budget focuses on the construction of underpasses, flyovers, transit corridors, etc. The beautification of 500-km roads is a milestone to be achieved this year,” he said.

