Parliament passes bill to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi

The legislation will extend the legal protection for scores of illegal constructions and unauthorised colonies in the national capital from demolition.

Published: 10th March 2021 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 09:02 AM

Representational picture of unauthorised colonies in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  More than 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi on Wednesday got protection from punitive action for another three years as Parliament passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

People living in unauthorised colonies play a vital role in deciding the fate of any political party during elections in the national capital. With the passage of this Bill, 1,731 identified unauthorised colonies will not face any strict action like demolition and sealing for illegal construction till December 2023. While the Rajya Sabha had passed the Bill on February 9, it sailed through the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

 Minister of State (independent charge) of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri told the Lok Sabha that the Bill would give protection to unauthorised colonies from sealing till December 31, 2023. Earlier, these protections had been extended through ordinances and acts in 2007, 2009, 2014 and 2017.Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said through this Bill, people living in these colonies have been provided a big relief.

 “We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for passing of the bill in Parliament. The residents of unauthorised colonies have been provided a big relief that they needed the most, he said. The Aam Aadmi Party welcomed the extension of protection, but it said regularisation of these colonies must be done. “We welcome the extension but regularisation of colonies must be done. The BJP promised to do that and is now back-tracking from it,” Durgesh Pathak, AAP leader, said. 

