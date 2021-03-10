Suspended Delhi university V-C assumes & relinquishes charge on same day

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After months of silence, the suspended Delhi University (DU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Yogesh Tyagi, who has been on medical leave since July 2020, on Tuesday allegedly took charge in the morning and relinquished his position and duties in the afternoon silently and unceremoniously.

“I want to bring to your kind information that I am completing my tenure as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Delhi today. I am very thankful to you for the support extended to me,” read the letter written by Yogesh Tyagi to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal ‘Nishank’.

“On completion of my tenure as the Vice Chancellor of University of Delhi, I hereby relinquish the charges of the university of Delhi today i.e, 9/3/2021 (A/N),” said Tyagi further in the letter, copies of which were marked to the Visitor (President of India) and the Chancellor (Vice President). However, some academicians opined that since the VC was under suspension, he could not assume charge and relinquish his post.

“The VC has created confusion as anyone who is under suspension cannot join the office back without removal of the suspension order and till the completion of the visitorial enquiry. Such an incident is happening for the first time in the history of DU,” said Rajesh Jha, a former executive council member.

Jha further said, “He can write a letter and relieve of duty, but cannot join the office and relinquish duty.” Interestingly, the visitorial enquiry committee which is looking into the suspension of Tyagi submitted its report on Tuesday. Tyagi has been under suspension since October 2020.

A senior DU official requesting anonymity said, “He was on medical leave and today was the last day of his tenure. He went through a brain surgery and is now fine and relinquished his duty after submitting a letter.” Dr Balram Pani, Dean of Colleges, DU, said, “Yes it, is very unfortunate that he is taking his retirement very silently. He was unwell also. Actually, we were planning to give him a farewell but he declined. I don’t know the reason.”

Sources said Tyagi has started preparations to vacate his official house and within a week, he will shift to his apartment in Vasant Kunj.