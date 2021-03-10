By Express News Service

Erasure, a group exhibition featuring works by curator Susanta Mandal along with artists Atul Dodiya, Anju Dodiya, Sudhir Patwardhan, Gulammohammed Sheikh, Dayanita Singh, Ayisha Abraham, Mithu Sen and Ranbir Kaleka attempts to look at the thematics of the creative process through the concept of erasure. This show at Vadehra Art Gallery showcases text, notes, drawings, images, video and sound.

Excerpts from an interview:

Susanta Mandal

What led you to curate this show?

Well, I am a practicing artist and have been working with many curators for different shows for over a decade. I have realised that through this curatorial position one could weave many more possibilities within an exhibition set up. So, what will happen if I curate a show and explore them the way I want? In terms of theme, many of my own works have absence, memory, act of remembering and forgetting as the core areas of my interest. Most importantly, as a theme, ‘Erasure’ opens up many diverse discourses, resurfaces endless questions and has enormous porosity.

Can you talk about any three artists in the show while explaining how their sensibilities matched your curatorial?

We could begin with Ranbir Kaleka’s work Ripped Base and the Insuperable Span featuring projections on two canvases as well as a back wall. It carries the painterly but initially indistinct images of a man and a small girl who occupy their own frames, separated by a city street that remains vacuous and transitional. At first, the girl walks out of her painted shell to travel across the middle regions, where she becomes animated, even transparent, only to reach the man and lock him in an embrace as he fades out and eventually disappears.

Mystic/ River by Atul Dodiya, oil on canvas

The girl holds on to the blurred image; the man is not really there. In a cinematic cut, we suddenly see the man, now also animated, in the middle of the street, and as he crosses over to embrace the little girl she too disappears like a shadow figure. In this evocative staging, their caged separation and failed attempts to embrace each other not only considers how people have suffered from a lack of human contact and bodily touch in the ongoing pandemic but also focuses on situations of migration that enforce a separation between parents and their children.

In Mithu Sen’s work in the context of erasure– defacing/blackening/ self-censoring/ withdrawing/resisting– this performative ‘self-censorship’, or the politics of being apolitical, is meant for ‘safeguarding’ the exhibition from any ‘unwanted trouble’ due to the ‘inappropriate’ past images, by making sure that no one’s cultural pride or sentiments are hurt. Therefore, the past visuals are erased/blackened/covered forever and remain alive only invi s ibly as a compound identity.

Sudhir Patwardhan’s Eviction has a figure of a man with a family preparing to move house. As he peers into his old trunk, he seems occupied in the search for something rather than being swept up in the steady frenzy of packing. For Patwardhan, movement becomes a controversial act rather than being wilfully self-agented as he considers the news of the NRC and the CAA ongoing in the country’s politics. All of a sudden the figure refocuses– is the man searching for papers to prove his citizenship?

How would you define your own process of creating art? In my works, process takes the most important role. This show has one of my recent works, ‘Even If I Forget… ‘, where I combine the proscenium of a theatre stage and cinematic projection through a single structure, where a real event is being projected on the screen without any digital interventions, though the other movements are programmed on a microcontroller that runs automatically. Generally, a film is made based on a script. Here, the work explores the alternative: very short scripts and notes are recreated from various sequences of films, or from the memory of films that I had been watching online in 2020. Finally, we look at these scripts as images; they are projected on the wall as texts to investigate the kind of images they unfold to the viewers.

AT: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53 Defence Colony, New Delhi

TILL: April 2