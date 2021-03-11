STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

370 fresh cases in Delhi, highest in nearly two months

Delhi had recorded 320 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, breaching the 300-mark again after a gap of two days.

Published: 11th March 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi COVID testing centre

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi recorded 370 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest daily count in nearly two months, even as the positivity rate rose to 0.52 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department. The death toll rose to 10,931 with three more fatalities, the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department stated.

Delhi had recorded 320 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, breaching the 300-mark again after a gap of two days. On Sunday and Monday, 286 and 239 cases, respectively, were recorded in the national capital. The city had registered 321 coronavirus cases and a death last Saturday, and 312 cases and a fatality on Friday.

A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4. The daily count had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures. The numbers had started to come down in February, and on February 26, 256 cases were recorded, the highest daily count in that month.

On Wednesday, 370 new coronavirus cases were recorded, taking the infection tally to 6,42,030, the bulletin said. The number of active cases of the disease in the city rose to 1,900 on Wednesday from 1,812 on Tuesday, while the positivity rate rose to 0.52’per cent from 0.48 per cent on Tuesday.

Experts and doctors have attributed this ‘sudden rise’ to complacency in people and not following Covid-19 protocols and ‘assuming all is well now’. The total number of tests conducted on Tuesday stood at 71,153, including 45,322 RT-PCR tests and 25,831 rapid antigen tests. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid cases Delhi coronavirus cases
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp