AAP, BJP spar over credit for Covid management 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked each other inside the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday over coronavirus management. While BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that despite tall claims of good health infrastructure of Delhi government hospitals, when health minister fell sick, was admitted to a private hospital.

To which AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj countered and said that even Union Home Minister Amit Shah got himself treated in a private hospital when he contracted the deadly disease. “The condition of the hospitals run by the Delhi government was such that the deputy chief minister and the health minister had to go to private hospitals for the treatment of Covid-19” said Bidhuri attacking the AAP government.

In a statement later, he said the Assembly should pass a resolution thanking the prime minister as well as the doctors and scientists. The BJP leader further said that Kejriwal government had failed to mention the big contribution of the Central government towards bringing the Corona virus situation under control in Delhi. Earlier, health minister Satyendar Jain who got infected by Coronavirus and even turned serious had to be shifted a private hospital for further treatment where he finally recovered successfully.

Hitting back at BJP, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that many top BJP leaders who daily defend the current government. “Despite many central government-run hospitals across the country, Home Minister Amit Shah when fell sick got himself admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram.

I think it is best that what hospital a person choose to treated, should not be brought for discussion in the assembly,” said Bhardwaj. The AAP leader went on say that in the past BJP leaders like former union minister Arun Jaitley had even left the country to get treated.

4 BJP MLAs marshalled out of Assembly

Four BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly during the ongoing Budget Session on Wednesday. The BJP MLAs demanded a discussion on alleged corruption in the procurement of buses by the DTC. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel told them he will allow a discussion on the issue on Thursday, but they persisted with their demand to hold it on Wednesday itself. Goel adjourned the House for 15 minutes at 3.15 pm. As the House reassembled on Wednesday, the lawmakers again raised the demand for a discussion on the issue, after which the speaker directed BJP MLA Vijender Gupta to be marshalled out. Subsequently, three other MLAs of the saffron party — Mohan Singh Bisht, Jitendra Mahajan and OP Sharma — were also marshalled out of the House.