Assam woman injured in robbery attempt gets new lease of life in Delhi

A 53-year-old woman from Assam, who suffered fatal injuries following assault during a robbery attempt, was successfully treated at a hospital.

For representational purposes. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 53-year-old woman from Assam, who suffered fatal injuries following assault during a robbery attempt, was successfully treated at a hospital. The woman was severely hit on her head by some miscreants who tried to snatch her jewellery. She was rushed to a hospital in Guwahati. She suffered a brain hemorrhage and subsequent multiple organ failure in the incident.

From Guwahati, she was referred to Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi where she was treated for over two months, the hospital said in the statement. Initially, on admission at the Guwahati hospital, she was unconscious and her ear was bleeding. After showing no signs of improvement, officials contacted Sushil Kumar Jain, senior consultant, General Surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals who suggested immediate transfer of the patient to Delhi via air ambulance, the statement stated.

The woman was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals on December 15 where it was revealed that the patient had suffered from multiple organ failure. ‘On admission, her condition was alarming as her platelet levels were extremely low, urine output was zero and she had blue spots all over the body indicating disseminated intravenous clotting,” Jain said in the statement.

“Her blood count (WBC) had dropped to 50,000 and any further decline could either be life threatening or put her in deep irreversible coma. We immediately put the patient on life support system along with continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT- continuous dialysis) as she had suffered from kidney failure.
“Her condition was so fragile that any intervention could have caused additional problems, hence, experts from multiple disciplines closely supervised her condition for over a month,” he elaborated.

‘After staying critical for over a month, her kidney function started getting normal and she regained consciousness. While she was discharged on February 15, she would have to undergo dialysis for another few months to completely revive her kidney function,’ Gaurav Sagar, senior consultant, Nephrology, said.
 

