BJP Dalit councillor alleges corruption in North Delhi Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: North Delhi Municipal Corporation councillor Jyoti Rachhoya has alleged that her own party members holding senior posts in the civic body are connected with land mafias and hampering developmental work in her constituency. The BJP’s sitting candidate from Nangloi has also accused the Commissioner of wrong doings.

In the letter to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes the BJP’s sitting candidate from Nangloi has accused Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Jai Prakash, Chairman of the Standing Committee, Chail Bihari Goswami, Leader of the corporation Yogesh Kumar Verma, Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, and other high officials of the corporation of being hand in gloves with the land mafias. She also claimed that they are stopping the development work of the Dalit ward.

Reacting to the claims, AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday said that the BJP’s present Dalit women councilor in a letter has exposed the corruption in the BJP-ruled North MCD. He further said that Jyoti had also lodged a complaint with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and National Commission for Scheduled Castes on March 8.

“Time and again we have exposed corruption in the BJP led Delhi MCD... Today, we would like you to know from their own councilor how their own party members are stalling the development work,” said Bharadwaj.