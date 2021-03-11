DDA allots 1,353 flats, to introduce new housing scheme by December

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday allotted 1,353 flats to people under a housing scheme through an online draw of lots. These flats under various categories are located in Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini.

Senior DDA officials the authority is likely to launch a new housing scheme by the end of this year. They said large numbers of flats are under construction at multiple locations across the city which would be part of the new scheme. Wednesday’s draw was conducted in the presence of DDA officials, including its vice-chairman Anurag Jain, under the supervision of a panel of three independent observers headed by a retired high court judge. The other two members were technical experts from the Central government.

The proceedings were live telecast on DDA’s website. Of the 1,354 units, 757 two and three-bedroom middle-income group (MIG) category flats are located in Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Jahangirpuri and Madipur and 252 high-income group (HIG) units on the offer are in Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Nasirpur, and Rohini. About 140 flats of various categories are old flats which couldn’t be sold in the previous schemes.

The authority had received over 22,000 applications with 2,799 applicants opting for flats in Vasant Kunj as the first choice in the higher-income group (HIG) category. In the MIG category, flats in Dwarka received the maximum response. More than 4,000 home-seekers selected dwelling units in Dwarka as their first preference. “There are 338 applicants on the waiting list.

They will be allotted flats in case of cancellation or allottees surrender flats. Registration money of all unsuccessful applicants, including waitlisted applicants, will be refunded within 15 days,” said a DDA official. For the first time, the entire process of the scheme starting from application, payment, and issuance of demand letters to successful applicants, cancellation and refund of money is being done online. “The allottees have to start the paperwork such as registration of flats, stamp duty payment and issuance of conveyance deeds after getting a certificate from the DDA,” said an official.

Allotment of dda units

1,354 flats were put on offer

1 flat in Vasant Kunj in self-financing scheme segment remained unallotted due to some legal issues with it

Categories

Higher income group (HIG)

Middle-income group (MIG)

Lower-income group (LIG)

Janata flats (cheapest among the four categories)