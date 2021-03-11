STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hindu Rao hospital doctors complain of pending salary

The doctors working under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation have again raised the issue of non payment of the salaries for the past 4 months.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The doctors working under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation have again raised the issue of non payment of the salaries for the past 4 months. Both the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of Hindu Rao Hospital and the Municipal Corporation Doctor’s Association have decided to take stringent measures this time if the Corporation authorities do not come to a conclusive decision regarding salary crisis.

The Doctors Association has decided to hold a general body meeting to discuss future course of action. “In view of extreme financial hardship being faced by all doctors working under North MCD due to non-payment of their salaries of last four months..., it has been decided to hold emergency general body meeting,” read a statement.

“We don’t have any other option left. How to run our families without salaries for the last 4 months...Everyone feeling hopeless and extremely demoralised,” said Dr RR Gautam, president of the Association. Meanwhile, the RDA of Hindu Rao Hospital has also written to the Additional Commissioner of the North Delhi civic body over the pending salary matter.

