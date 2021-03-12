STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP alleges scam in bus procurement, minister says Rs 225 crore saved

“There is huge corruption involved in the tender process for procuring 1000 buses. The government is trying to run away from the questions asked by us.

Published: 12th March 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday alleged a “scam” in procurement of low-floor CNG buses by the AAP government. However, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot denied vehemently denied the allegation and said that despite BJP trying to stop the procurement of busses, government will continue with it.

He said that Rs 225 crore was saved while procuring 1,000 low-floor CNG buses for the Delhi Transport Corporation. BJP MLA and former Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta alleged a “scam” in the procurement of buses and listed various objections regarding tenders and annual maintenance provisions.

“There is huge corruption involved in the tender process for procuring 1000 buses. The government is trying to run away from the questions asked by us. This should be investigated because crores of public money is involved,” said Gupta. According to Gupta, even when the process of this tender started a year and a half ago, the AAP government was providing profits to a certain company.

At that time, the MLAs of the opposition had complained to the anti-corruption department. “As a result, the tender process was rejected by the Transport Department. But now again 700 buses have been bought under corruption from Delhi government JBM company,” he said. Gahlot hit back saying that “everything has been done as per procedure”.

“We in fact saved Rs 225 crore in this tender process. BJP is trying to create hurdles in procurement of buses by sending complaints to every investigative agency in the country but we will not be bogged down by this,” said Gahlot.

