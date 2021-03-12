STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP to take up door-to-door vaccination awareness campaign in national capital

The Delhi unit of BJP has resolved to carry out a Covid-vaccination awareness drive under which its volunteers will go door-to-door and urge people to get the vaccine.

Published: 12th March 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi unit of BJP has resolved to carry out a Covid-vaccination awareness drive under which its volunteers will go door-to-door and urge people to get the vaccine. State president of the party, Adesh Kumar Gupta, has asked district and booth-level units to set up help desks, make arrangements for drinking water at vaccination centres and provide pick-up and drop facilities to citizens intending to take the jab.

Gupta, in a 12-point letter to party workers, has also suggested adequately publicising photos of noted city residents who have already taken the vaccine, to encourage others. Three Delhi BJP functionaries Harshdeep Malhotra (general secretary), Impreet Singh Bakshi (secretary) and Neelam Dhiman (secretary) will coordinate the campaign.

“Our workers will go to each household and help them upload documents and register on the Aarogya Setu mobile application and CoWIN portal so that they don’t face any difficulties. The objective is to motivate people to go for vaccination. We will set up help desks at public places and vaccination centres to facilitate people,” said Baskhi. All districts and booth-level functionaries have been entrusted with the responsibility to make the awareness drive successful.

The IT cell of the party will also join the activities. Gupta has also called upon elected representatives and the Doctors’ Cell of the party to provide support to people. National general secretary of the BJP and MP Dr Anil Jain will monitor the campaign. “We will use various mediums to make people aware of the vaccination drive. Our workers will be there at hospitals and vaccination centres to help people,” Bakshi said.

