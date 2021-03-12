Caravanning all the way

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

As travel restrictions continue to relax and restless travelers are back to exploring new lands, the travel industry is finding new ways to reinvent itself; with safety being the top priority, of course. To provide one such experience to people engaged in interstate travel escapades at an affordable price, four friends and ardent travelers Jigyasu Joshi, Himanshu Jangid, Yogesh Kumar and Pranav Sharma have launched Carvaa Travelers Private Limited, a caravan rental agency.

Currently, their two caravan models, ‘Fine’ and ‘Rare’, can accommodate five and three people, respectively. The charges for fine are Rs 6,000 per day, and Rare costs Rs 5,500 per day (both inclusive of the driver that we provide and GST). The caravans are equipped with a well-stocked kitchenette, utensils, refrigerator, drinking water, 200-litre water for other purposes, washrooms, camping tents, a portable music speaker, pillows and quilts, among other things.

snapshots of the caravans by Carvaa Travelers Private Limited

“You don’t need to book a separate accommodation for your trip as the vans can be your humble abode. But travelers have to bear the expenses of fuel, state and toll taxes,” adds co-founder Joshi. The bookings are not limited to only Delhi/NCR or nearby locations. “The vans can be sent anywhere in India at a nominal additional charge. The charges include 50 per cent of the van’s per day rental till it reaches the location along with fuel charges and state/toll taxes,” adds Joshi. Joshi and his friends got the idea when they got back from a road trip to Uttarakhand in 2019.

“We wanted to buy a car together for our future road trips, and came across caravans. So, we thought of caravanning once in India, but found out there were very few caravan providers in India offering services at exorbitant rents,” adds Joshi. So, they researched about the international caravanning culture, costs that go into making a caravan and how it could be made affordable. Joshi says, “After months of research, we found out that building a caravan is not so costly and it doesn’t have to be in the luxury segment.

Travelling in a caravan is the most sustainable way of travelling.” After doing their research came managing finances, a big roadblock, as despite holding regular jobs they didn’t have much savings. “We took personal loans and some help from our families. Each of us has invested around Rs 8 lakh to give our idea a proper shape. We had initially calculated investment of around Rs 5 lakh each, but we were too naive to understand the workings of many departments involved in the process,” adds Joshi. They were hesitant about how people will receive the idea, but got an overwhelming response.

In the past four months, they have got 16 bookings a good mix of almost month long trips and others were over-the-weekend trips. “Apart from this, we already have six advance bookings till May.” The team is also working on the lines of electric caravans. “We are trying to figure out how feasible it is for us to make electric caravans. In fact, we have been designing our new caravans keeping this in mind,” says Joshi, but as of now, is not inclined to explore small footprint homes (mobile homes) like the new IKEA Home-onthe- Run concept.

“IKEA’s Tiny Home Project is not exactly about motorhomes but about compact homes. While this concept is truly fascinating for us, we haven’t yet tried to really move into it.” With the changing travel landscape post Covid-19, travellers have started taking road trips, he concludes, “Given the van life ecosystem that has started to take shape, it is safe to say that Caravanning will pick pace in the Indian travel market in such times.”

For bookings, call: +91 8851953747; Instagram: @ Carvaa.india