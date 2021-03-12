DDU College body members allege misuse of finances

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several members of the governing body of Delhi University’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) College on Thursday accused its administration of mismanaging funds and grave financial irregularities.DDU College is funded by the Delhi government. The AAP government and DU colleges have been at loggerheads over the issues of utilisation of funds and non-payment of salaries for months.

The governing body members claimed that while the Delhi government has cleared the third instalment dues for the college in December 2020, the administration has not paid the salaries of teachers and others for the last several months. GB member Anil Chaudhury said that the college has over Rs 22 crore funds in surplus but is not paying salaries. The college has also not submitted a utilisation certificate for the third quarter to the Delhi government, he said.

“The staff are frequently approaching the governing body over the non-payment of salaries for last several months. The college is claiming the government has not released funds. However, when we deeply looked into the matter, we found that the government is paying all its dues but the college is mismanaging funds and there is grave financial irregularities,” said Chaudhary. Apart from Chaudhary, the meeting was attended by Amrish Tirkha, Sumit Dixit, Rajni Sodhi and Chhote Lal.

Demanding a CAG audit, the members said that even if the college does not includes student society fund in the calculation of the surplus funds, the college will still have Rs 64,879,576 sitting in its bank account. “Despite the availability of the surplus funds, the college has failed to pay the salaries of its staff which shows financial mismanagement and deliberate attempt to create chaos by holding back salaries,” said Sumit Dixit, another GB member.

The members said that the fourth instalment of grant-inaid to the college will be released only after the submission of the grant utilisation certificate and the payment of the salaries to the staff using surplus grant amount. They also claimed that the college has created irregular posts and appointed teachers without approval from government. Meanwhile, the administration denied the allegations terming them “false” and “fabricated”. Former DDU College principal S K Garg said that all these members are political persons nominated by the AAP government.

“There are 15 members in the body and the press conference was held by the five disgruntled members nominated by the government. These five wanted one of them to become a chairman of the body but it did not happen. They are now taking out revenge on the college,” he said. Garg said that the government has to release Rs 52 crore for the whole year and these are granted in instalments.

However, the government has released only around Rs 20 crores till the second instalment. “Under third instalment only Rs 1.5 crore was released with only 20 days left in the year,” he said. Garg also alleged that the members are eying students’ security fund which needs to refunded after they graduate.

