Forest dept asks govt agencies to remove signboards and cables nailed on trees

Parvez Sultan

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The office of Delhi’s chief conservator of forests (CCF) has asked all the government agencies and departments to ensure immediate removal of signboards, advertisement panels, electric wires, high-tension cables and other objects that deface trees. The CCF noted that despite several orders from courts and the National Green Tribunal (NGT), advertisement materials and cables continue to be nailed to the trees in the national capital.

The office of the CCF has also sent a set of guidelines and the green tribunal’s directions for preservation and augmentation of green cover, to the government bodies for strict compliance. In an order issued recently, CCF Nisheeth Saxena has stated that government agencies, including DDA, the railways, DMRC, discoms and civic bodies, have not apprised their staff about the directions.

The NGT had also ordered removal of concrete which surrounds the trees and also to leave one-metre radius around the trunk if the road or pavement is to be concreted. “We have come across instances where the NGT directions are yet to be brought to the notice of field functionaries by certain departments.

Therefore, it is stressed upon all development agencies working within geographical limits of Delhi to comply with the order of the High Court of Delhi and the NGT scrupulously to preserve green areas under their jurisdiction,” said the order.

While hearing a contempt petition pertaining to destruction of green cover, the Delhi HC last month had issued directions to initiate remedial measures and sensitise government departments about tree protection. In 2013, the National Green Tribunal had directed public authorities to ensure prosecute those who fix advertisement materials, wires, or other things on trees, in accordance with the relevant law.

