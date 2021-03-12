Prepare plan for e-waste park, Delhi L-G to officials

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday directed officials to chalk out a proposal for setting up an e-waste management park in Delhi for the efficient disposal of electronic waste. Baijal held a meeting along with K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Indian government.

“Co-chaired a meeting with Dr K Vijay Raghavan to discuss the development of an e-Waste Management Park in Delhi for ensuring safe & efficient disposal of electrical & electronic waste in an organised way so as to reduce environmental pollution and associated health hazards,” he tweeted.

“Advised Chief Secretary, Delhi to draw out a proposal in consultation with the MoEF&CC, MeitY etc and the industry stakeholders,” he said in another tweet. The LG stressed the need to provide for a mechanism to effectively implement the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) pertaining to the collection of e-waste and its processing.

He also called for a system of incentives and disincentives to encourage the safe disposal of e-waste; an oversight mechanism to ensure compliance with e-waste management rules, and for evolving an appropriate framework for the management of the e-waste park.