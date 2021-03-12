STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Prepare plan for e-waste park, Delhi L-G to officials

“Advised Chief Secretary, Delhi to draw out a proposal in consultation with the MoEF&CC, MeitY etc and the industry stakeholders,” he said in another tweet.

Published: 12th March 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

e-waste

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday directed officials to chalk out a proposal for setting up an e-waste management park in Delhi for the efficient disposal of electronic waste. Baijal held a meeting along with K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Indian government.

“Co-chaired a meeting with Dr K Vijay Raghavan to discuss the development of an e-Waste Management Park in Delhi for ensuring safe & efficient disposal of electrical & electronic waste in an organised way so as to reduce environmental pollution and associated health hazards,” he tweeted.

“Advised Chief Secretary, Delhi to draw out a proposal in consultation with the MoEF&CC, MeitY etc and the industry stakeholders,” he said in another tweet. The LG stressed the need to provide for a mechanism to effectively implement the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) pertaining to the collection of e-waste and its processing.

He also called for a system of incentives and disincentives to encourage the safe disposal of e-waste; an oversight mechanism to ensure compliance with e-waste management rules, and for evolving an appropriate framework for the management of the e-waste park.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Baijal e-waste e-waste management e-waste management park electronic waste
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp