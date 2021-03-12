STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sreedharan's resignation accepted, thank him for his immense contribution: DMRC

He was serving as the principal advisor to the DMRC and had association with it for over two decades.

Published: 12th March 2021 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

E Sreedharan

E Sreedharan (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The resignation tendered by technocrat E Sreedharan has been accepted by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, a senior official said on Friday.

The 88-year-old technocrat, who is hailed as the 'Metro Man' for his contribution to the urban transport sector, had put in his papers, as he embark on his political journey.

"The resignation submitted by Dr E Sreedharan has been accepted. We thank Dr Sreedharan for his immense contribution to DMRC," the Delhi Metro said in a statement on Friday.

Ahead of joining the BJP, the 88-year-old technocrat had said that his main aim was to help the party come to power in Kerala and that he would be open to chief ministership.

He had also said that the focus would be on developing infrastructure in a big way and bring the state out of the debt trap if the BJP won the assembly polls, likely to be held in April-May this year.

