All should work to fulfil our dreams: Delhi CM at freedom event 

Amid patriotic music, dance and flutter of the tricolour, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal kick-started the activities to celebrate the 75 years of Independence on Friday. 

Published: 13th March 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 08:22 AM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid patriotic music, dance and flutter of the tricolour, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal kick-started the activities to celebrate the 75 years of Independence on Friday. Congratulating the people, Kejriwal said that food, water, electricity, shelter, employment are the dreams of 130 crore Indians and that people should make a resolution together to fulfill all these dreams.

At an event organized by the Art and Culture department of the Delhi government, Kejriwal unfurled the Indian flag on stage and felicitated several eminent citizens who made contributions to society. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, minister  Rajendra Pal Gautam and chief secretary Vijay Dev were also present. The freedom@75 saw event several activities like dance and music sessions including a performance by singer 
Palash Sen.

“This is the time to remember the martyrdom of our bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our nation. This is the time to remember the struggle of freedom fighters who gave away their lives for our freedom,” said Kejriwal.  

