BJP protests against Hooda at Rahul Gandhi’s residence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday staged a protest at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s residence against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for ‘insulting women’ during a protest.

Recently, Hooda was seen sitting on a tractor, being pulled by the party leaders including women, during a demonstration against hike in fuel prices.

The Delhi BJP workers led by president Adesh Kumar Gupta and vice president Ashok Goel protested outside Gandhi’s Tughlaq Lane residence. On Thursday, they had staged a protest on the same issue outside the Congress headquarters.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said that it was a matter of great shame that the congress leader chose to insult the women while the world was celebrating International Women’s Day. “It shows Congress’ insensitivity towards the women. Not only Hooda but the entire Congress should apologise to women.

Why is Rahul Gandhi quiet? It is not for the first time that Congress leaders have insulted women,” said Gupta. Goel said that in the past, Congress leaders such as Digvijay Singh and Abhijit Mukherjee had made derogatory statements against women. “It shows the feudal mindset of the Congress,” he said.