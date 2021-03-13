STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP protests against Hooda at Rahul Gandhi’s residence

The Delhi BJP workers led by president Adesh Kumar Gupta and vice president Ashok Goel protested outside Gandhi’s Tughlaq Lane residence.

Published: 13th March 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday staged a protest at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s residence against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for ‘insulting women’ during a protest.

Recently, Hooda was seen sitting on a tractor, being pulled by the party leaders including women, during a demonstration against hike in fuel prices. 

The Delhi BJP workers led by president Adesh Kumar Gupta and vice president Ashok Goel protested outside Gandhi’s Tughlaq Lane residence. On Thursday, they had staged a protest on the same issue outside the Congress headquarters.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said that it was a matter of great shame that the congress leader chose to insult the women while the world was celebrating International Women’s Day. “It shows Congress’ insensitivity towards the women. Not only Hooda but the entire Congress should apologise to women.

Why is Rahul Gandhi quiet? It is not for the first time that Congress leaders have insulted women,” said Gupta. Goel said that in the past, Congress leaders such as Digvijay Singh and Abhijit Mukherjee had made derogatory statements against women. “It shows the feudal mindset of the Congress,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp