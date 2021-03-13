Delhi records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in two months

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Friday recorded 431 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection, the highest single-day rise in nearly two months. The case positivity rate has also increased to 0.60 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The fatalities climbed to 10,936 with two more deaths, as per the bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

Delhi recorded over 400 cases for the second consecutive days on Friday. The count on Thursday was 409. A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4. The daily count then dropped to 306 on January 11 but risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official data. The numbers had started coming down in February. On February 26, the month’s highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded.

On Friday, 431 new coronavirus cases were recorded, taking the infection tally to 6,42,870, the bulletin said. The number of active cases of the disease in the city rose to 2,093 from 2,020 on Thursday, while the positivity rate rose to 0.60 from 0.59 per cent the previous day.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this “sudden rise” to people turning complacent, not following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and “assuming all is well now”. The total number of tests conducted on Thursday stood at 72,031, including 46,135 RT-PCR tests and 25,896 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said. The number of people under home isolation on Friday rose to 1,097 from 1028 on Thursday, it said, adding that over 6.29 lakh people have recovered from the infection till date.

Covid: Plea against exam binned

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday refused to postpone Delhi Higher Judicial Service Main exam- 2019, scheduled on March 13 and 14, till the Covid-19 vaccination drive is complete for lawyers. The court said the exam cannot be postponed at the eleventh hour. “We are not going to postpone the exam. Other candidates would suffer,” the bench said. The court was hearing a plea by one of the candidates going to appear for the examination submitting that the petitioner is suffering from severe medical conditions.

Over 30K get vax in the city

A total of 30,575 beneficiaries received Covidvaccine shots in the national capital on Friday, including 14,668 senior citizens, as per official data. In the age bracket, 45-59 years, 2,585 beneficiaries received the jabs