Our deshbhakti different From BJP, says Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the Aam Aadmi Party government believes in action and not just empty promises, unlike the BJP. Addressing the Assembly on the last day of the budget session, Sisodia talked about his party’s version of Ram Rajya and patriotism—a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that his governance is based on the values and teachings of Lord Ram.

“The fundamental of our party is that we uphold the ideals of the Constitution while keeping Lord Ram in our hearts. For us, the progress and growth of Delhi is Deshbhakti. Educating students and teaching them is Deshbhakti. We don’t believe in empty promises and zero actions,” said Sisodia pointing towards the BJP leaders on the opposition benches.

The Deputy CM slammed the opposition’s management of the municipal corporations. He also said that as per the values of the leadership of AAP, it does not consider farmers protesting on the borders as “enemies” and that “our definition of patriotism sees everyone equally”. Sisodia, who presented the Deshbhakti budget, stated that his government is working for the betterment of the national capital.

Sisodia said that the AAP government’s attempt is to do such development work that it takes India from the category “developing nation” to “developed nation” in the next few years. “I believe that we have the opportunity, here and now, through education, to ensure that we achieve the status of a developed country,” he added.

‘We believe in both Ram and Samvidhan’

Manish Sosidia said that the AAP and its government believe in “Ram and Samvidhan” (Ram and the Indian constitution) at the same time.