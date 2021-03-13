STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Our deshbhakti different From BJP, says Sisodia

'We don’t believe in empty promises and zero actions,' said Sisodia pointing towards the BJP leaders on the opposition benches. 

Published: 13th March 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

patriotism, deshbhakti

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the Aam Aadmi Party government believes in action and not just empty promises, unlike the BJP. Addressing the Assembly on the last day of the budget session, Sisodia talked about his party’s version of Ram Rajya and patriotism—a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that his governance is based on the values and teachings of Lord Ram.

“The fundamental of our party is that we uphold the ideals of the Constitution while keeping Lord Ram in our hearts. For us, the progress and growth of Delhi is Deshbhakti. Educating students and teaching them is Deshbhakti. We don’t believe in empty promises and zero actions,” said Sisodia pointing towards the BJP leaders on the opposition benches. 

The Deputy CM slammed the opposition’s management of the municipal corporations. He also said that as per the values of the leadership of AAP, it does not consider farmers protesting on the borders as “enemies” and that “our definition of patriotism sees everyone equally”. Sisodia, who presented the Deshbhakti budget, stated that his government is working for the betterment of the national capital.   

Sisodia said that the AAP government’s attempt is to do such development work that it takes India from the category “developing nation” to “developed nation” in the next few years. “I believe that we have the opportunity, here and now, through education, to ensure that we achieve the status of a developed country,” he added.

‘We believe in both Ram and Samvidhan’
Manish Sosidia said that the AAP and its government believe in “Ram and Samvidhan” (Ram and the Indian constitution) at the same time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deshbhakti Manish Sisodia
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp