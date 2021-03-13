Parliament march by youth to protest unemployment

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over a thousand students from Delhi University and states such as Assam, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh on Friday joined the ‘Chahatra Adhikar March’ by the National Student Union of India to protest against the “rising unemployment” in the country.

The volunteers of Congress- backed NSUI gathered outside the NSUI office in huge numbers and marched towards the Parliament building, raising the slogan Naukri Do Ya Degree Wapis Lo (give us jobs or take our degrees back). Demanding “justice” for the youth of India, the NSUI leaders said youths are the main victims of increasing unemployment and their protest was to challenge the government’s power.

“By reducing the budget for education sector, scholarships and fellowships, the BJP government has totally destroyed the trust of the students. Run by thugs, the Union government has failed to understand the sufferings of people,” said NSUI national secretary, Lokesh Chugh.

The speakers at the protest, including NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan, Congress party spokespersons Alka Lamba and KC Venugopal, alleged that “the Centre has been oblivious to the sufferings of youth”. “I cleared written, physical and medical tests for the SSC.

There are 250 youths like me here and thousands outside who have cleared the SSC exams, but the government is not announcing the cut-offs and hiring us. We have been protesting here for the last one month and submitting memorandums but no is meeting and responding,” said Pritesh Kumar from West Bengal.