'As long as I've people's support, opposition backlash doesn’t matter': Delhi CM Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that he had faced criticism from the opposition for providing free services to residents of Delhi but people’s support encouraged him to work. Kejriwal was speaking at the stone laying ceremony for the commencement of a sewerage system project in Kirari of northwest Delhi.

“In the last 70 years, no other party has worked for the development of unauthorised colonies as much as AAP has worked in the last five years. Before the last elections, I promised you all that I will resolve all the sewer issues in Kirari and road repair works. I have come here today to fulfil my promise,” said Kejriwal.

The project is likely to be completed in four years with an estimated cost of Rs 480 crores. Urban Development and Water Minister Satyendar Jain was also present at the event. Kirari to get sewer network in 4 years While congratulating the people of the area, Kejriwal said the laying of sewer lines in 114 colonies has been started, out of which 105 colonies are of Kirari and nine colonies fall under Mundka assembly. He added the AAP government had already provided water to every household in Kirari and now it aims to provide sewer lines to every household along with good roads and lanes.

“Under this project, all the roads will also be repaired along with laying the sewer lines. It may take four years as this is the biggest sewer project to date. I have spoken to the engineers and officers and they said the project might be completed much earlier with people’s support,” said Kejriwal.

The sewerage system facility will help to achieve better sanitary conditions and further reduce the pollution of the River Yamuna. Under the scheme, there are provisions to lay the sewer lines in the length of about 423 km. The scope of work also includes the construction of Waste Water Pumping Stations at Prem Nagar, Bhagya Vihar, and Pratap Vihar with capacities of 6.5, 9 and 41 MGD, respectively. Kejriwal reiterated that the government would plan a free pilgrimage for senior citizens to Ayodhya once the Ram Temple’s construction is complete.