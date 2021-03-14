STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One dead, two injured in separate firing incidents in northeast Delhi

Published: 14th March 2021 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 09:00 PM

Police investigation is underway. (Representational Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 47-year-old man was shot dead and two others were injured in three separate firing incidents in northeast Delhi in the last two days, police said on Sunday.

In the first incident on Friday, Suhail and Gazi fired four rounds at a bike mechanic Al Tasleem in Jafrabad area, a senior police officer said.

There was no casualty, he said.

While Suhail was arrested on the same day, Gazi was held on Saturday, police said.

According to police, Suhail had recently gone to Tasleem's shop for repairing his bike.

Tasleem, however, asked Suhail to wait as he was busy with some other work.

Later, Suhail along with Gazi fired at Tasleem.

The second incident took place on Saturday at Khajuri Khas where one Shorab Ansari (47), a shopkeeper, was shot dead by unknown assailants at his shop, the officer said.

Ansari was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chand Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police said Ansari was shot dead over some family dispute, adding that efforts are on to nab the assailants.

On the same day, one Manoj Sharma, 42, was shot in his cheek in Jafrabad by unidentified men over some monetary issue.

"Several police teams are working on the cases. In the incidents of Jafrabad and Khajuri Khas, the accused have been identified and efforts are on to arrest them," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

