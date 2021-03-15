A sweet break

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Two sisters from Delhi, Diya and Ayra Goel, used the pandemic as an opportunity to monetise their passion for baking. In October 2020, the duo started their home bakery Frosted Bliss. “My younger sister and I loved watching culinary shows together, and then run to the kitchen to imitate those top chefs. Initially, when everything was shut down in the pandemic, with classes being held online, there wasn’t much to do. So, we started baking cakes for special celebrations in our family.

What started from a simple dry vanilla cake has now turned into a full-time profession,” adds Diya, 20, who was studying Finance from the New York University, but got stuck in India due to the pandemic. Instead of moping over bad timing, she and her sister immediately decided to take control of their destiny, and put their cakes out on a larger platform, by opening a business account on Instagram.

Ayra, 13, who is a student at Modern School Barakhamba Road, recalls their parents being overjoyed with their decision to start their own business. “They gave us Rs 25,000 to buy baking tools and ingredients. Our mother, a homemaker, constantly helps with the baking.” Diya still remembers receiving their first order on October 9. “We could not stop screaming, but were also tense about the trust being put in us for a special occasion. We gave our best shot, and earned Rs 1,200 on that order.” After 200 orders and counting, they now earn close to 30,000 per month.

“Baking is a way to release all our stress. We learnt a lot through YouTube videos and shows, practicing and trying out new things daily,” says Ayra. Initially, their major thorn was procuring ingredients in the lockdown. “We even had to let go of orders as we could not arrange for the required items. Even after five months in the business, there are times we rebake the whole cake when we feel it can be made better. The final outcome and the smile on the customer’s face is what keeps us going,” adds Diya.

The duo are yet to hire any help. “We don’t take a lot of orders during exams as we can’t do justice to baking and studying together. On regular days, we bake when our classes are not going on,” adds Ayra. Since their mother is indirectly their third partner, they want her to continue this venture when Diya returns to the US for her studies, and Ayra’s classes begin. “It is teamwork so if one person is not there, the others should never make it seem as if something is missing,” concludes Diya, hoping to turn Frosted Bliss into a small bakery-cum-cafe in future.

IN A NUTSHELL

Diya was studying Finance from the New York University, but got stuck in India due to the pandemic. Instead of moping over bad timing, she and her sister, immediately opened a business account on Instagram of their cakes

AT: +91 9873410039; Instagram @frosted_bliss