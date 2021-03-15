STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

As long as positivity rate is below one per cent, COVID situation is well under control in Delhi: Jain

Interacting with reporters at the national capital, the minister 407 cases were reported on Sunday, and the positivity rate was 0.60 per cent, which is much below the one per cent-mark.

Published: 15th March 2021 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid a spike in daily COVID-19 cases in the city, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the pandemic situation in the national capital is "under control" as long as the positivity rate is below one per cent.

Interacting with reporters here, the minister 407 cases were reported on Sunday, and the positivity rate was 0.60 per cent, which is much below the one per cent-mark.

"The health bulletin for Monday will be issued soon, and today, about 350 cases have been recorded. So, we are alert, but as long as the positivity rate is below one per cent, the situation is well under control," he said.

The situation in Maharashtra and a few other states, where high positivity rates are being recorded, is different, Jain asserted.

"In Maharashtra, 16,620 cases were recorded (on Sunday) with a positivity rate of 16.46 per cent, in Kerala, the figures were 1,792 with 3.54 per cent positivity rate. In Punjab, it was 1,492 cases with 4.81 per cent, and in Gujarat, it was 810 cases with 1.78 per cent positivity rate.But in Delhi, it was 407 cases with 0.60 per cent positivity rate," he added.

On Sunday, Delhi's daily new case tally crossed the 400-mark for the fourth consecutive day.

On Saturday, the city had recorded 419 new COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.56 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

On Friday, 431 new cases were recorded, the highest single-day spike in over two months, while the count on Thursday was 409.

Jain on Friday had said the figures of over 400 per day suddenly were "not alarming", and asserted that the positivity rate was still below one per cent.

"We are fully prepared and on a full vigil," he had then said, and added that over 70,000-80,000 tests were being conducted per day.

The city's COVID-19 death toll on Sunday climbed to 10,941, with four more fatalities being recorded in a 24-hour period, as per the bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

With 407 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi infection tally on Sunday rose to 6,43,696.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyendar Jain Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp