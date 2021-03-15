STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Bill to give more power to lieutenant-governor will be tabled today 

Sources said the proposed amendments also specify that the elected government needs to send legislative proposals to the L-G at least 14 days in advance to seek his opinion and avoid any delays.

Published: 15th March 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   A Bill that seeks to give more discretionary powers to the Delhi lieutenant-governor (L-G) will be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will table The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which proposes to clearly spell out the functions of the Council of Ministers and the L-G.

One of the provisions of the Bill says the L-G can act in his discretion in any matter related to the All India (Civil) Services and the Anti - Corruption Branch, which is beyond the purview of the Legislative Assembly of Delhi. The validity of any decision taken as per such discretion shall not be questioned. Sources said the proposed amendments also specify that the elected government needs to send legislative proposals to the L-G at least 14 days in advance to seek his opinion and avoid any delays.

The Bill may revive the tussle between the Modi government at the Centre and the current Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation in Delhi, which are often at loggerheads over jurisdiction in administrative matters. The Union Cabinet had in February approved the proposed amendments to the Government of NCT of Delhi Act, prompting the Arvind Kejriwal government to call it a “murder of constitutional democracy”.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged that the Bill would “snatch the power of Delhi’s elected government and give it to the Centre- appointed L-G”. The constant run-ins between the Centre and the Kejriwal government started soon after the AAP came to power in 2015. The then L-G Najeeb Jung demanded to see all the files while CM Kejriwal directed bureaucrats not to bother.

With bureaucrats caught in the crossfire, the matter reached a head when then chief secretary Anshu Prakash alleged assault by some AAP MLAs at a meeting at Kejriwal’s residence. Another flashpoint was when Kejriwal and some of his ministers sat on a dharna at L-G’s residence for nine days in 2018. The AAP has repeatedly accused the Centre of interfering in the Delhi government’s functioning and trying to curtail its powers through the L-G.

SC ruling settled power tussle
The power tussle between Delhi government and the L-G reached the Supreme Court in 2017 and a constitution bench ruled in July 2018 that the lieutenant-governor cannot “interfere in every
decision of the Delhi government”. “The L-G is the administrative head but can’t act as an obstructionist,” the top court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi LG union territory
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp