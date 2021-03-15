STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In plain sight: Keeping eyes healthy 

It is no wonder that they are called the window to a person’s soul, because a ‘healthy you’ will be reflected in your sparkling eyes.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Deepika Rathod
Express News Service

It is no wonder that they are called the window to a person’s soul, because a ‘healthy you’ will be reflected in your sparkling eyes. So how does one keep their eyes healthy?

You have probably heard that carrots and other bright-coloured fruits and vegetables promote eye health and protect vision, and it is indeed true: Beta-carotene, a type of vitamin A that gives these foods their orange/ red hue, helps the retina and other parts of the eye to function smoothly.

Not only Betacarotene, but several other vitamins and minerals are also essential for healthy eyes. Specific antioxidants can have additional benefits as well; for example, Vitamin  A protects against blindness, and Vitamin C may play a role in preventing or alleviating glaucoma. There are few vitamins, minerals and other nutrients which are essential for good vision and may protect your eyes from various issues.

  • Vitamin E: Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant found in variety of nuts, seeds and sweet potatoes. It protects each and every cell in our body as well as our eyes from damage caused by unstable molecules called free radicals which break down healthy tissue. When Vitamin E is combined with carotenoids and Vitamin C it may also reduce the risk  of advanced AMD and few other eye related disease.
  • Food sources: Almonds, sunflower seeds, hazelnuts, Peanut and peanut butter.
  • Vitamin C: Vitamin C also known as ascorbic acid is a potent antioxidant found in fruits and vegetables. It reduces the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration by reducing the oxidative stress in our body and boosting the immune system. It slows down the progression of age related macular degeneration.
  • Food sources: Sweet peppers (red or green), kale, strawberries, broccoli, oranges, cantaloupe, kiwis and berries.
  • Vitamin A: Vitamin A protects against night blindness and dry eyes. Proper supplementation of Vitamin A can reverse a few eye disorders.
  • Food Sources: Organic organ meat, eggs, organicA2 milk, and its products.
  • Vitamin D: Help reduce the risk of macular degeneration.
  • Food sources: whole egg,mushrooms, miso, salmon, sardines, mackerel, organic A2 milk, etc.

DEEPIKA RATHOD
Chief Nutrition Officer, Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems. The writer is a clinical
nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.

