STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Over 39,000 people vaccinated against Covid-19 in Dellhi; 107-year-old man gets his first shot

In the first phase, starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers have been vaccinated in Delhi.

Published: 15th March 2021 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19 Vaccination

A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 39,000 beneficiaries received anti-COVID-19 vaccine shots in the national capital on Monday, including 21,622 senior citizens, as per official data.

In the age bracket, 45-59 years, 3,429 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said.

On Wednesday 30,940 people had received shots.

The number had fallen to 29,441 on Thursday.

 On Friday, the count rose again to 30,575, as per the official data shared by the health department.

On Saturday, 39,853 beneficiaries were given shots.

On Monday, 39,742 people were vaccinated, as per official data.

Three cases of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were recorded, officials said.

Kewal Krishan, who was just five years old during the deadly Spanish Flu of 1918, and later became part of the drafting committee of the Constituent Assembly of India, also received his first shot of anti-COVID-19 vaccine at a private facility in Delhi on Monday.

Earlier in the day, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said he received his first shot of the vaccine against COVID-19, and appealed to others to also get the jab to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor said well-known film and TV actor Dalip Tahil also accompanied him to the Hindu Rao Hospital and got vaccinated.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched mid-January, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers, against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

In the first phase, starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers have been vaccinated in Delhi.

Over 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi had received their first shots of the vaccine on March 1 when the second phase of the vaccination drive began in the national capital.

As per official estimates, there are around 43 lakh people in the specified priority category of 60 years or above and those within 45-59 years with comorbidities in Delhi.

People within the age group of 45-59 years with comorbidities are required to produce a comorbidity certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner.

A total of 20 comorbidities have been specified for the vaccination, the officials said.

People eligible for vaccination also have to carry their photo identity cards, including Aadhaar card, PAN card or voter card.

On Monday, second doses were given to 10,052 people, officials said, adding, 2,996 frontline workers and 1,643 healthcare workers also got their first shots.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp