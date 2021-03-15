STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 400 coronavirus cases in Delhi for fourth day 

Positivity rate remains under one per cent; two more fatalities take death toll to 10,941

Published: 15th March 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded 407 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, crossing the 400-mark for the fourth consecutive day. The positivity rate stood at 0.60 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The city also recorded two more fatalities in last 24 hours as the death toll climbed to 10,941 since the breakout of the pandemic.

Delhi had recorded 419 new cases on Saturday, while 431 cases were recorded on Friday, the highest single-day spike in over two months. Delhi has seen a surge in the Covid cases this month after numbers had started to come down in February. Health experts and doctors have attributed this “sudden rise” of corona cases to people turning complacent and not following Covid appropriate behaviour. 

However, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had on Friday said the figures of over 400 per day suddenly were “not alarming”, and had asserted that the positivity rate was still below one per cent. As per the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department, the new coronavirus cases recorded on Sunday took the infection tally to 6,43,696.

The number of active cases in the city rose to 2,262 on Sunday from 2,207 on Saturday. The total number of tests conducted on Saturday stood at 68,223, including 41,195 RT-PCR tests and 27,028 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said. 

The number of people under home isolation on Sunday rose to 1,270 from 1,204 on Saturday, it said, adding that over 6.30 lakh people have recovered from the infection till date. Over 39,000 beneficiaries, including 20,275 senior citizens, received vaccine shots in on Saturday.

