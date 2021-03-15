Planning 100 outlets by 2021 end

By Express News Service

In these tough times when most of the restaurant chains are struggling to continue operations, Wat-a-Burger working out the logistics in opening new outlets pan India. Established in 2016 in Noida by Farman Beig and Rajat Jaiswal with a mission to take fresh, delicious, yet affordable burgers to people, the burger joint Wata- Burger is set to open 40 more outlets in this fiscal year.

Co-Founder Rajat Jaiswal

It already has 60 outlets across 16 cities and nine states in India, offering both, take away and dining options. Jaiswal says, “The pandemic affected every sector, and a lot of businesses including us had to stay shut during the lockdown. But we resumed operations as per the government notifications. As we are gradually returning to normalcy, we have been on an expansion spree.” They already have over 30 outlets in Delhi-NCR.

“The new outlets will mostly be targeted across Maharashtra and Karnataka, apart from Delhi-NCR,” he adds. Due to employment challenges and layoffs during the pandemic, people started their own businesses, shares Jaiswal. “The brand has drawn a lot of aspiring entrepreneurs to associate with us. Over the past three months, we have seen a three times growth in the number of franchisee inquiries.

This has accelerated our marketing and eventually sales. Moreover, the procedure to open a WAB outlet just requires Rs 19 lakh, unlike other burger chains that are expensive.” With all Covid guidelines, including sterilisation of the outlets’ premises at regular intervals, temperature checks of the staff members, and 100 per cent hygiene standards in the kitchen, the brand gets over 80,000 orders per month.

On what makes them stand out, he says, “Ours is sort of a fusion menu. We have infused the taste of Butter Chicken, Mutton Seekh, Paneer Gravy, and Tandoori Chicken in our burgers, which other chains might not offer.” Further, the duo is planning to introduce two new entry level burgers in vegetarian and non-vegetarian. “While the vegetarian will be priced at `19, the non-veg will be priced at Rs 29,” Jaiswal adds.