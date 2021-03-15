STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Water supply in east, northeast Delhi to get normal today: DJB

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Sunday assured that water supply in northeast and east Delhi is likely to be normal by Monday morning.

Published: 15th March 2021 07:29 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Sunday assured that water supply in northeast and east Delhi is likely to be normal by Monday morning. “Interconnection or repair work has been successfully completed. Pumping of water has also begun and by the Sunday evening, water at appropriate pressure will be available in many areas. The entire east and northeast Delhi will get supply in full swing from Monday morning, said a DJB official.

Several neighbourhoods in east Delhi including IP Extension, Laxmi Nagar,  Chitra Vihar, East Azad Nagar, Ghazipur, Dallupura, Trilokpuri, New Kondli, Shahdara, Mandawali, Patparganj, Mayur Vihar, Shalimar park, Vishkarma Park, and Pandav Nagar were reeling under acute water crisis for about 48 hours. The supply was affected due to repair work—interconnection of the main pipeline. Unexpected complication delayed the work which was scheduled to be completed in 24 hours, added an official. 

Leakages in the main pipe led to flooding of basements along Vikas Marg causing panic among residents. However, DJB said that it took immediate cognisance of the situation and expedited repairing jobs.   
Meanwhile, the residents said that they are compelled to purchase bottled water at inflated rates. Some said that the supply is curtailed for 72 hours. 

“For last one month, we have been getting contaminated supply. We are buying water bottles. The situation is really alarming as summer has just started. Instead of free water, government must ensure regular and quality water to city residents,” said Param Kumar Yadav (named changed), a resident of Mohan Garden. 

