Batla House encounter: Adesh Gupta demands apology from AAP, Congress

Sharma was killed during the Batla House encounter in Jamia Nagar following serial bomb blasts in the national capital killing 39 people.

Published: 16th March 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP Monday welcomed a city court’s verdict in the Batla House encounter case and demanded apologies from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party for calling the incident “a fake encounter”. A Delhi court Monday awarded death penalty to Ariz Khan for the murder of decorated Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma in connection with the sensational 2008 Batla House encounter case, saying the offence fell under the “rarest of the rare category” warranting the maximum sentence. Sharma was killed during the Batla House encounter in Jamia Nagar following serial bomb blasts in the national capital killing 39 people.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta  said Congress and Aam Adami Party leaders had insulted “the martyrdom of the policemen” killed in the encounter by terming it fake. “The people of the country today expect an apology from leaders of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party who all along called Batla House encounter a fake encounter, insulting the martyrdom of policemen killed in the encounter,” Gupta said in a statement.

