Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 

The bill is a clear violation of the basic tenets of the constitution.

Published: 16th March 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 07:30 AM

Congress flag used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The introduction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Parliament on Monday has led to different reactions and squabbling among political parties in Delhi. Former Congress MLA Anil Bhardwaj said that if the Bill is passed, it would be a ‘Black Day’ for Delhi and ‘murder of democracy’.

“The Bill will not only considerably dilute the powers of the Delhi government, which does not have any authority over land and Delhi Police, but will also make a direct assault on the powers of the people of Delhi, who choose the government of its choice through a democratic process. The bill is a clear violation of the basic tenets of the constitution. It is also a contradiction of the prime minister’s promise of giving full statehood to Delhi,” he said.

The Congress may protest against the bill on Wednesday at Jantar Mantar. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta welcomed the move and said that the Bill is in compliance with directives of the Supreme Court issued in February 2019. He said that even after the amendment, 75 per cent of works and powers would remain with the local government. 

“The Supreme Court in February 2019 had observed that it will be better if the Act better clarifies the division of administrative work and powers between the two governments. Today, the Centre has abided by the court’s directive,” said Gupta. 

The ruling AAP is also vehemently opposing the Bill. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that the amendment is “unconstitutional” and against to what the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court stated in its judgment in 2018. The AAP also raised the issue that the new amendment plans to make changes under Section 21, which states the incase of any law, rules made by the Assembly which uses the term  “Government” it shall mean the “Lieutenant Governor”. “Then what is the point of holding elections, electing a government and going through all these procedures, when ‘Government’ will mean the ‘L-G’.  Why is there a Chief minister and ministers then?” questioned Sisodia. 
 

Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
