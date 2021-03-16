STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Centre asked to reply on including mentally ill in Covid vaccination drive 

The plea has challenged exclusion of mental illness from the list of specified comorbidities for determination of eligibility of citizens in the age group of 45 to 59 years.

Published: 16th March 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a hospital in Sofia, Bulgarian. (Photo | AP)

A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a hospital. (Representational Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre on a plea seeking to include people suffering from mental illness in the list of specified comorbidities that will help them get the Covid-19 vaccine on priority basis. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Centre, Central Mental Health Authority and National Expert Group of Vaccine Administration for Covid and sought their responses and listed the matter for hearing on April 30.

The court was hearing a PIL which also sought to direct the authorities to frame policy to provide vaccination to homeless mentally ill persons. The plea has challenged exclusion of mental illness from the list of specified comorbidities for the determination of eligibility of citizens in the age group of 45 to 59 years. Petitioner advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal submitted that apart from the fact that persons with severe mental illness are not covered under the list of specified comorbidities, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare has also capped the benefit of Covid-19 vaccination only to those persons with disabilities having high support needs.

‘As per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act ‘ 2016, person with disabilities having high support needs are only those persons who carry disability certificate with them.“The case of the petitioner is that by way of excluding the mental illness from the list of specified comorbidities and further by way of providing benefit of vaccination to persons with disabilities having high support needs, respondents (authorities) have not only prohibited homeless mentally ill persons from availing the benefits of the vaccination but have also created barriers for thousands of persons having severe mental illness and having no disability certificate to get the vaccination,’ the plea said.

The petition said homeless persons with severe mental illness have a higher risk of contracting infection due to the fact that they are unable to understand what is happening with them.

With PTI inputs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court COVID vaccine vaccination Delhi coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp