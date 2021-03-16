STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Food safety department to keep digital records of inspections

The department also creates awareness amongst the consumers regarding possible adulterants in food articles.

Published: 16th March 2021 07:47 AM

Food safety

Image of food used for representation.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The designated officers of the food safety department of the Delhi government have been directed to maintain online records of inspections carried out by the food safety officers (FSOs) and samples of food collected by them. They have also been asked to keep a digital record of the analysis report of inspection and samples.

The order issued on Saturday said that while reviewing records of inspections and lifted samples, after deliberation, it is felt that documentations need to be maintained online.The officials said that the directions were issued to ensure transparency, accountability, and timely decisions.In a separate order, the food safety officers were further instructed to rationalise and make inspections random.

“As per the rules of food safety and standard regulations, the designated officer directs FSO to inspect the premises prescribed by food safety and Standard Authority of India (SAI) in accordance with the rules to ensure general sanitary and hygienic conditions.  It was decided that the process of inspection needs to be made more stakeholder friendly and therefore; inspections should be rationalised and randomised,” said an official.  

The food safety department makes sure availability of safe and wholesome food and issues licenses to the operators to bring them within the regulatory framework of the food safety act and regulations. It also regulates manufacturing, storage, sale and distribution of food by keeping surveillance over the food industry and markets for which it draws samples of food items which carry the potential risk of adulterants. The department also creates awareness amongst the consumers regarding possible adulterants in food articles.







