STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

NH-24 stretch from Delhi to Ghaziabad reopens

The stretch had been closed since January 26, when violence broke out in the national capital during a tractor parade by farmers.

Published: 16th March 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles ply on a carriageway of the National Highway-24 after it was reopened for the traffic in New Delhi on Monday | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The carriageway of NH-24 leading to Ghaziabad from Delhi, which was closed since January 26, was reopened for commuters on Monday, police said. The side of the road from Ghaziabad towards Delhi, however, remains closed, they said.

In view of the prevailing law and order situation at the Ghazipur border and keeping in mind the aspect of public convenience, the carriageway of NH-24 going towards Ghaziabad from Delhi has been opened in due consultation with the police officials of the district, a senior official said.The stretch had been closed since January 26, when violence broke out in the national capital during a tractor parade by farmers.

Sachin Rawat, 29, who works at Noida, said it will now take less time for him to reach his office. “When the stretch was closed, I used to go to my office in Noida via Indirapuram. However, it will not have much impact on travel time, but the NH-24 is more convenient,” Rawat said.The carriageway was briefly opened on March 2.

Arun Rudra, 55, who works at Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, said the opening of the carriageway is a big relief for him. “I leave for my office early in the morning before peak hours and reach on time. But in the evening, it used to take around one-and-half-hours to head back to home when the road was closed. Today, the stretch got opened and due to it, I reached my home in Indirapuram in just 40 minutes,” Rudra said.

In a tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police said, “Traffic movement is closed on Ghazipur Border (Ghaziabad to Delhi), Singhu Border, Dhansa Border, Mangeshpur Border, Harewali Border and Tikri Border”. The Tikri and the Singhu borders continue to be closed due to the farmers’ agitation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp