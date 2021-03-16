STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Water to be distributed equally if supply reduces’

 The DJB officials said water may take some time to reach tail-end areas of the supply system like Mayur Vihar.

Published: 16th March 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

drinking water water shortage

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Water will be equally distributed across Delhi in case of shortage that may affect 25 per cent of total supply in the coming days, Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday. The Punjab government has said the water supply coming from Bhakra will be halted, because of which there might be a huge shortage, approximately 25 per cent in total water supply of Delhi, Jain said when asked about effect on supply due to cleaning work of Munak Canal.

“Our team is in Punjab for further deliberations on this issue. There cannot be disparity in the sense that specific areas will face the shortage. Water is a necessity, and we cannot divide it between the rich and the poor. If a cut off happens, it will be equally faced by all,” Jain said, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Meanwhile, water supply in around 90 per cent of affected trans-Yamuna areas was restored on Monday morning even as residents in some colonies complained of dirty water from the taps.The water supply in many localities in east and north east was affected on the weekend due to repair work undertaken by the DJB.

“Water supply resumed this morning after two days. But, the water was dirty and smelly and not fit for drinking,” said Laxmi Nagar-resident Pawan Kumar.  The DJB officials said water may take some time to reach tail-end areas of the supply system like Mayur Vihar.

“Supply has resumed in 90 per cent of affected areas. It will take time for water to reach tail end of distribution system in Mayur Vihar,” said a senior DJB official.Jain said there was a line in the Mayur Vihar area which was broken and the supply was restored within 48 hours. 

With PTI inputs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi water supply Satyendar Jain Delhi water shortage
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp