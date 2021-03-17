STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

A mission to end period shame

The Body Shop India, in collaboration with NGO CRY - Child Rights and You, has launched an initiative.

Published: 17th March 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

PMS-Menstruation-PCOS

Image of menstrual cramps used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

Studies say that eighty-eight per cent of menstruating women in India use unsanitary materials like dried leaves, ash, wood shavings, old fabric/rags, newspapers etc. to absorb the menstrual discharge. And poor menstrual hygiene leads to 70% increase. To normalise the conversation around periods and raise funds towards menstrual health and education efforts for communicated deeply affected by the pandemic, The Body Shop India, in collaboration with NGO CRY - Child Rights and You, has launched an initiative.

Shriti Malhotra, CEO, The Body Shop India, said, “With our core focus on feminism and female empowerment, there is no denying that the pandemic has worsened the already critical issue of period shame and menstrual access. This is a change that each of us has the power to make – by speaking out honestly about menstruation, taking personal action in our own spaces towards it.

Shame-free periods, safe menstrual products and accurate menstrual education is not a womens’ cause, it is a human cause.” Over the next four months, the two organisations will work towards creating period awareness using its wide network of stores, website and social media channels as touchpoints.

Apart from that, funds will be raised to help pandemic-hit communities. “Targeting a minimum commitment of `1.2 million, The Body Shop will encourage its patrons and customers to support the cause with a small voluntary donation of `20 while shopping in stores or online,” adds Malhotra. People can also donate sealed period products in Red Period Bins installed at all exclusive The Body Shop stores.

She shares, “All period products collected will be donated to local communities in need through CRY.” Digital pledges such as ‘I pledge to never hide my period products and carry them instead with pride’, ‘I pledge to tell a male family member about periods and have open conversations with everyone at home’, ‘I pledge to be honest about my period experiences and use the word period with my friends instead of confusing code words’, and ‘I pledge to make my community a periodfriendly environment’, will also be collected from consumers, colleagues and beyond to propel action.

“Through this initiative, we are aiming to provide menstrual health awareness, education and free menstrual products to 10,000+ people across 4,500 households. This campaign will also benefit underprivileged girls and women from slum communities in Delhi/ NCR where access to menstrual health and products has been hit,” shares Malhotra. As part of the initiative, period products will be distributed to over 1,000 adolescent girls and women. Period Pathshala sessions will also be organised to educate adolescent girls and boys on menstrual health and hygiene including usage of period products.

Videos and movie screenings with adolescent girls and boys will also be done to build awareness and bust myths prevalent around menstruation. Apart from that, anaemia check-up kiosks to screen for common menstrual health conditions will be held. “Through this movement The Body Shop is aimed to create an inclusive and long-term change on ground by including all genders in the conversation and working with CRY to bring about long-term attitudinal changes in disadvantaged communities , ” Malhotra concludes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Menstruation sanitary napkin menstrual health
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp