STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party MPs protest against NCT Bill in Parliament

The NCT Bill was tabled by the Central government in Lok Sabha on March 15.

Published: 17th March 2021 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

AAP MPs Sanjay Gandhi (R), Sushil Gupta stage a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Parliament complex, during the onoging budget session on Wednesday.

AAP MPs Sanjay Gandhi (R), Sushil Gupta stage a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Parliament complex, during the onoging budget session on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Sushil Gupta protested against the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament on Wednesday.

The NCT Bill was tabled by the Central government in Lok Sabha on March 15.

Hitting out at the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai had said that it is the political intention to disturb the national capital.

"The BJP has neither a constitutional right nor moral right to change the Bill. We will protest against it in a democratic way and the Centre has to take back this proposed bill. So that Delhi can be run ' smoothly. It is a political intention of disturbing the national capital," Rai said.

Rai also said all Cabinet Ministers and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar against the Bill.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may also participate in the protest.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party AAP MPs AAP MPs protest National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp