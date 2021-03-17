STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP-Centre BILL tussle may hit budget plans

One main worry of Kejriwal government is impact of amendments on its ‘Deshbhakti’ Budget; if L-G gets more power, many of the schemes could be affected

Published: 17th March 2021 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

AAP MPs Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta protest against new NCT Delhi bill outside the Parliament on Tuesday | TWITTER

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Central government headed on a fresh 
collision course over the bill to amend the Act that governs the national capital region, there is likelihood that development works could be hampered in the city. 

If the amendments suggested in the new bill pass the mandate of the parliament, the ongoing power tussle between the AAP government and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal would further intensify and ultimately several projects announced in this year’s ‘DeshbhaktI’ Budget and other ongoing infrastructural projects could be delayed. Not that the lieutenant governor would become an obstacle in the development of Delhi but the city had faced a similar situation in the past.

In 2018, CM Kejriwal along with four Cabinet ministers started a sit-in protest inside Raj Niwas for almost 10 days demanding approval of key files. The elected government also approached the Supreme Court requesting its intervention in the matter. The government’s functioning came to a standstill then even as the ministers were attending to files from the protest site. 

In the last three years the power struggle had taken a backseat. The period also saw fewer clashes between the Centre and Delhi government. What’s more, Kejriwal, who often attacks the BJP very harshly, even praised PM Modi on a few occasions. 

One of the main worries of the government is the impact of the bill on its ‘Deshbhakti’ Budget. The government has announced various schemes and they could come under the scanner of the L-G. The proposed amendments make it clear that it will be mandatory for the government to take the opinion of the L-G before taking any executive action in the city. 

Congress to stage protest at Jantar Mantar
The Congress has decided to continue its tirade against the bill. Delhi Congress president Chaudhary Anil Kumar on Tuesday said the party would stage protest at Jantar Mantar.  He cautioned that if the bill is passed, the Delhi government would be reduced to a mere puppet at the hands of the L-G. The Congress leaders also criticised the ruling AAP for not opposing the Centre’s move when the bill in question was given approval by the Union Cabinet in February. “It was shocking that the Kejriwal government kept quiet for over a month as the Union Cabinet had given approval for the introduction of the bill,” Kumar said.

BJP acts out of desperation after bypoll debacle: AAP MP
Both the Congress and AAP have opposed the proposed amendments to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill-2021, moved in the Lok Sabha. AAP lawmakers on Tuesday protested near the Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises. AAP MPs Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and Narain Gupta held posters which read, “SC says CM is government, Amit Shah says LG is government”, “BJP lost the polls and it is acting out of desperation” and “Stop killing the Constitution, stop killing democracy”. Congress has termed the bill as retrograde, anti-democratic and an insult to the people of Delhi. 

Amendments will speed up development, say BJP leaders
The BJP supported the new bill saying it would remove existing ambiguities and facilitate better coordination between the Centre and state for speedy development in the city. Harshdeep Malhotra, general secretary of Delhi BJP, said introduction of the bill is absolutely within the constitutional framework and it aims to ensure smooth functioning of the government. “Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal doesn’t bother when the functioning of the municipal corporations were affected due to non-availability of funds and their constitutional rights were curtailed,” said Malhotra.

