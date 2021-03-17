Drinks are us

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

“It’s the first kind of its kind experience in Delhi, so it’s going to take some time to land,” notes Magandeep Singh, the country’s sommelier and Delhi Liquor Co.’s brand curator. The Delhi Liquor Co. is the Capital’s first liquor establishment to encapsulate the experiences for ages beyond 21 (25 in Delhi, 16 in London, and whatever lies in between for the rest of the world) in its liquid state.

Providing best-in-class customer experience, the store is an embodiment of good living for the discerning and is owned by industry professionals with over 16 years of experience in liquor distribution and retailing. With an online and offline curated guide by a team of trained and certified professionals from the beverage industry to help consumers with right choice for liquor, mixers, cocktails and food, DLC is much more than just a liquor store.

Delhi Liquor Co.’s service is beyond

accountabilityin that all is a quality product

Introduction of a vending zone for the first time in India, sets Dehi Liquor Co apart across all parameters, not adding the rest. “We are still perfecting the digital vendors,” notes Singh, adding, “They’ll be online soon enough to provide the best nontouch experience.” Speaking of no touch, there will be a team of trained and certified professionals from the beverage industry to advice and guide people in their buying decisions.

These advisors could help you decide which whisky is great for an aperitif or suggest cocktails for a soirée (they even sell their own in-house cocktail mixers as mentioned above). These handpicked attendees (“we’ve trained them so we’re not going to abandon them” mentions Singh) can help you pair wines with your lunch and or dinner menu as well as advise you on how many bottles you may need.

The store will also be involved in organising in-store promotions and brand awareness exercises, catering to everything else around the drink that goes into the making of a successful soirée. There are many ways to ‘visit’ DLC. IF not in person, you could simply log on to our site or, for an even more personalised experience, download the app.

Both formats will allow you to browse through our entire collection with useful notes on the beverage type and style including taste notes and pairing possibilities. In order to ease the customer’s buying dilemma, various sections such as “Bestsellers”, “DLC Brand Spotlight” and “Highlight of the Month” will be introduced on the website and the app.

The same can be done in-store on one of our tabletstations. They’ll be online soon enough to provide the best nontouch experience cafe next door and have someone from our team sit and talk you through it all personally. “We have an app for that reason, for when these digital vendors/ venues do not deliver the experience you want,” concludes Singh.